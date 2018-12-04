School Safety Consultations Available For Lancaster County

LANCASTER – District Attorney Craig Stedman has extended a standing offer for safety-assessment consultation to any Lancaster County school – public or private. Most county districts have requested the consultation. The assessment consists of a review of school facilities blueprints and procedures, and, if requested, a walk-through of the facilities to diagnose lacking security measures and identify opportunities for improvement. Stedman first offered the consultation in 2013, following the Sandy Hook school massacre in Connecticut, when the focus heightened on school security and respective administrators across the country searched for ways to avoid becoming a target location. The consultation is free to any district or school. Costs associated with any security improvements would be paid by the schools. Lancaster County Detective Sgt. James Zahm, also commander of the county SERT unit, is the director of the assessment program and has been going to schools for discussions and walk-throughs. About 21% of all active-shooter incidents in the United States, between 2000 and 2017, happened at schools, according to the Department of Homeland Security.