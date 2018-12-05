Lawmaker To Reintroduce Fentanyl Legislation Next Session

HARRISBURG – Cumberland County Sen. Mike Regan plans to reintroduce legislation addressing fentanyl trafficking and sentencing in the upcoming legislative session. The measure will target dealers of fentanyl by establishing increased sentencing a guidelines and penalties specifically related to the trafficking of fentanyl. Regan says that increased fentanyl availability and misuse contributed to a 65% overall increase in drug related overdose deaths in Pennsylvania between 2015 and 2017.