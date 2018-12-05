PA Government Highlights Older Driver Safety

HARRISBURG – With the number of older drivers on the rise in Pennsylvania, PennDOT and the PA Department of Aging are highlighting the importance of older driver safety. PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards says it’s essential for older drivers and their families to speak openly about what they’ll do when it’s time to hang up the keys for safety’s sake. About 22% of Pennsylvania’s 8.9 million licensed drivers are age 65 and older. In 2017, there were 21,319 crashes involving a driver 65 or older, resulting in 270 fatalities. This represents nearly 17% of total crashes in PA and nearly 24% of the fatalities. There is a growing network of services dedicated to keeping older adults mobile, safe, and engaged in their communities. One program is Car-Fit, designed to help older drivers find out how well they currently fit their personal vehicle, to learn how they can improve their fit, and promote conversations about driver safety and community mobility. Their website is www.car-fit.org. PennDOT also has their Seniors Driving Safety publication series which is available. You can download it by CLICKING HERE.

