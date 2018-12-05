Court Decision Limits PA Fireworks Sales From Roadside Tents

HARRISBURG (AP) – Commonwealth Court is narrowing a state law that allows residents to buy and use more powerful airborne fireworks, throwing out the part that permitted such sales from roadside tents. The court ruled that lawmakers improperly delegated their authority by imposing safety standards set by an outside group, violating the state constitution. The judges invalidated the portion of the law that addressed sales of the most powerful fireworks from roadside tents and similar temporary structures, but left the rest of the law intact. Sales of Roman candles, bottle rockets, and other airborne fireworks are to continue at the state’s roughly 80 brick-and-mortar fireworks stores. The 2017 law’s 12% tax will also remain in place.