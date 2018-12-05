Paying Respects To A Former President

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf will attend the invitation-only national funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush in Washington, D.C. Today’s funeral service is at the Washington National Cathedral. Bush died on Friday at age 94. Wolf has ordered state flags to fly at half-staff until Jan. 1 to honor Bush and issued a statement calling Bush “a kind and gentle man who dedicated his life to service.” On this National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush, federal government offices will be closed and there will no home mail delivery today. Some PA government offices may close early today. Maryland’s governor declared that state government agencies and offices will close today.