Preparations For Food Distribution In Lancaster County

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Project for the Needy is preparing for their 32nd annual Christmas dinner distribution this year at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster. On Sat. Dec. 22nd, the project will distribute over an estimated 1200 boxes of turkey dinners with all the trimmings to those in need in Lancaster County. The distribution will begin at 8 a.m. that day. No pre-screening is required. Many area businesses are supporting the distribution. In addition to the distribution at Clipper Stadium, they are partnering with Elizabethtown Community Homeless Outreach Services, Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services, the Columbia Lions, and TLC Homelessness and Veterans to provide meals to families in designated areas. Hot drinks and food will be handed out to the recipients by the Lancaster County Coalition to End Homelessness. The project is still currently seeking donations to offset the cost of purchasing the groceries for the dinner. The project relies on individual donations for over two-thirds of the resources needed to fund the food distribution. Monetary donations can be sent to Lancaster County Project for the Needy, 5813 Wild Lilac Drive, East Petersburg, PA 17520.