Two Arrested For PA Game Warden Assault

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP (AP) – State Police arrested two men who attacked a PA Game Commission officer investigating a possible hunting violation.Wade Winemiller and Thomas Kelly Jr. are facing felony assault charges among other offenses in connection with the Saturday morning attack. Deputy Warden David Fidler responded to a forested area in Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County, when he encountered the 57-year-old men on ATVs. Authorities say a fight broke out between the three and Fidler fired a shot from his pistol. Fidler was later treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.