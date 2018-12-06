 Skip to Content
Property Tax Reform Legislation Returning To Harrisburg

WDAC
Greg Barton
December 06, 2018 11:55 am

HARRISBURG – Property tax reform will continue to be at the top of a state lawmaker’s agenda when the PA Senate reconvenes in January. With some new faces in the state House and Senate, legislation to address PA’s property tax structure faces an uncertain future, but Monroe County Sen. Mario Scavello said the issue is not going away. He says a letter from an elderly constituent continues to serve as his motivation for passage of property tax reform. The constituent said she has to cut her medicine and eat less in order to pay their property taxes. Scavello says the number of home foreclosures in PA continues to escalate. He’s hopeful that lawmakers can agree on a legislative solution in the new year.

SEN. MARIO SCAVELLO

