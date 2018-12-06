Homicide Charges Filed In Crash Killing Two Warwick Students

LANCASTER – Charges have been filed against a Lancaster County woman responsible for an accident that claimed the lives of two Warwick High School students. Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said 63-year-old Debra Slaymaker-Walker of Mount Joy is charged with two counts of third degree murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and other charges. The accident happened October 26 in the 200 block of W. Orange Street in Lititz. Students, 16-year-old Jack Nicholson and 17-year-old Meghan Keeney, died from their injuries in the crash. According to police, a reconstruction of the collision showed Slaymaker-Walker was driving between 73-77 mph, about three times the posted speed limit. They also said she did not apply the brakes. Investigators added that when they interviewed her, Slaymaker-Walker could not remember what happened at the time of the crash. She is at an undisclosed medical facility and be arraigned when she is cleared for release.