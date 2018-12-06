Auditor General DePasquale Announces Millions Being Released

EASTON –Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today said he has released $299.1 million in aid to help support retirement plans for police, firefighters, municipal workers who work to keep communities safe and functioning.

Depasquale mentioned that of the $300 being released, close to $12 million is going to the central region of PA, almost $13 million to the north western region, close to $62 million to the south west section, just about $20 million to the north eastern region and almost $127 million will go to the south eastern region.