Auditor General DePasquale Announces Millions Being Released

WDAC
Greg Barton
December 06, 2018 05:31 pm

EASTONAuditor General Eugene DePasquale today said he has released $299.1 million in aid to help support retirement plans for police, firefighters, municipal workers who work to keep communities safe and functioning.

Depasquale mentioned that of the $300 being released, close to $12 million is going to the central region of PA, almost $13 million to the north western region, close to $62 million to the south west section, just about $20 million to the north eastern region and almost $127 million will go to the south eastern region.

EUGENE DEPASQUALE

