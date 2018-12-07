Funds Released For Police, Municipal Pension Plans Across Pennsylvania

EASTON – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released $299.1 million to support retirement plans for police, firefighters, and municipal workers. It went to 1,495 municipalities and regional departments for plans covering police officers, paid firefighters, and non-uniformed employees. In November, DePasquale released $55.1 million in volunteer firefighters’ relief association funding. The money helps to fund equipment purchases, critical training, and insurance for volunteer firefighters and emergency service providers. The pension aid and volunteer firefighter funding comes from a 2% state tax on casualty and fire insurance premiums paid to out-of-state insurance companies.