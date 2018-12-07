Share The Love Of Christ Through Heart For Lebanon

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Heart for Lebanon to help Syrian refugees fleeing from their country in the midst of war. Heart for Lebanon reaches out to families with food, medical care, and shelter along with education for their children and leads them to experience and salvation through Jesus Christ. Heart for Lebanon delivers hope in the midst of despair. Every $98 donation will bring food and Christian education to 18 refugee children. The children and their teachers visit the families and share Jesus Christ to their parents, who see the change in their children’s lives. Any amount you can give will go a long way to help these refugees find hope and love in Christ. By clicking on the banner below, you can make your online tax deductible donation to meet the physical and spiritual needs of Syrian refugees. You can also call toll free, 866-940-0171.