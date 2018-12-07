Former Worley & Obetz Executives Ordered To Trial In Scam

LANCASTER – The former CEO and controller of a Manheim-based energy business were ordered this week to be tried in Lancaster County Court for years-long, alleged misuses of company funds covering the CEO’s personal credit debt. Jeffrey Lyons, former CEO of Worley & Obetz, and the company’s controller, Karen Connelly, had preliminary hearings at District Judge Edward Tobin’s courtroom. Lyons waived a hearing Wednesday on all charges. The judge found enough evidence presented Thursday to also bound over Connelly’s case. Both are free on bail. Police determined Worley & Obetz funds covered over $1 million in Lyons’ credit card debt, with Connelly authorizing most of the payments. Connelly mentioned a “package deal” that involved payment of Lyons’ credit debt, but company owners Seth and Robert Obetz said there was no arrangement to have company funds pay for Lyons’ credit debt. The payments covered: trips and plane fare, online shopping purchases, home projects, and other costs. Police identified a number of credit card accounts linked to Lyons and paid by company funds.