Homicide Charges For Crash That Killed Warwick Students

LANCASTER – Charges have been filed against a Lancaster County woman responsible for an accident that claimed the lives of two Warwick High School students. 63-year-old Debra Slaymaker-Walker of Mount Joy is charged with two counts of third degree murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and other charges. The accident happened October 26 in the 200 block of W. Orange Street in Lititz. 16-year-old Jack Nicholson and 17-year-old Meghan Keeney died from their injuries in the crash. Police received several calls about a reckless driver before the fatal accident. One officer reported the car going extremely slow, but it sped off when the officer tried to stop it. A reconstruction of the collision showed Slaymaker-Walker was driving between 73-77 mph, about three times the posted 25 mph speed limit. Police also found nothing to indicate she attempted to brake prior to the collisions. Investigators say when they interviewed her, Slaymaker-Walker could not remember what happened at the time of the crash. She is currently at an undisclosed medical facility and will be arraigned when she is cleared for release.