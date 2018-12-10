Crash At Lancaster County Car Wash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are investigating an accident that happened at an area car wash. On Saturday at 3:22 p.m., a 50-year-old Mountville woman drove her vehicle to the Mister Hotshine at 1417 Manheim Pike in Manheim Township to get washed. The car wash is divided into two parts. The first section cleans the exterior while the second section cleans the interior. The two sections are separated by a traffic way about 100 feet in length. After the woman’s car completed the exterior wash, she placed the vehicle from neutral and back into gear. The vehicle lost control, drove across the traffic way, and collided with the exterior of the adjacent building. The force of the impact caused the vehicle to completely enter the building and destroy a support column. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other persons there were hurt and no other vehicles damaged.