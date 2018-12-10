 Skip to Content
DA Seeks Removal Of Lawmaker Convicted Of Bribery

Greg Barton
December 10, 2018 06:19 am

HARRISBURG (AP) – Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo is asking a PA judge to remove a state representative from office after she was sentenced to probation in a bribery case. A civil suit was filed that seeks the removal of Democrat Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown of Philadelphia. She was convicted in October of taking $4,000 in bribes from a confidential informant. She was unopposed and re-elected in last month’s balloting. Chardo says the 52-year-old lawmaker last week tried to sponsor a legislative resolution. A House Democratic Caucus spokesman says she hasn’t stepped down.

