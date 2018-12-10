Another Try For The Taxpayer Protection Act

HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Sen. Mike Folmer says he plans to reintroduce the “Taxpayer Protection Act” when the General Assembly reconvenes next month. The measure would limit state spending to the average change in personal income for the three preceding calendar years or limit state spending to the average inflation rate plus the average percentage change in state population over the three preceding years. Folmer said that surpluses would also be addressed in the legislation. He said 25% of the surplus would go back to the taxpayer; 25% would go into a Rainy Day Fund; and 50% would go to pay the state’s pension obligations. According to the Tax Policy Center, 29 states have imposed limits on their state spending.