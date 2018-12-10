Fatal Crash In Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – A bicyclist was struck and killed this morning along a Lancaster County roadway. Around 5:30 a.m., a westbound tractor trailer hit the bicyclist in the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway in East Lampeter Township. Authorities say the unidentified male bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. Police say the truck driver, who was also unidentified, did not see the bicyclist at the time. The roadway was closed for several hours between Ronks Road and Soudersburg Road as police investigated the incident.