Maryland’s Medical Marijuana Sales Hit $96 million

BALTIMORE (AP) – Maryland’s medical marijuana industry brought in $96.3 million during its first year of operation. Between 250 and 350 people a day are applying to be certified by the state to buy medical marijuana. There were nearly 52,000 patients who bought 730,000 individual products from dozens of licensed stores across Maryland since sales became legal last December. First-year sales have far exceeded one industry expert’s earlier forecast of $46 million.