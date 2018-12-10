Measure Stops Pensions For Unscrupulous Public Officials

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County Sen. John DiSanto is reintroducing legislation intended to prevent unscrupulous public officials from receiving their pensions. The legislation requires forfeiture of pension benefits for public officials convicted or plead guilty or no contest to any job related felony offense. The measure closed a loophole that allowed a convicted former state Senate Democratic Leader to have his $245,000 a year pension restored. DiSanto said taxpayers should not have to pick up the tab when public officials betray the citizens of the Commonwealth. The measure ensures that criminal convictions involving public officials are reported to state pension boards. Courts would be required to notify state pension systems of all pension forfeiture cases. The measure passed the state Senate unanimously earlier this year, but was not taken up by the state House.