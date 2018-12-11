PA’s 2019 Teacher Of The Year Announced

HERSHEY – A high school teacher from the Scranton area is Pennsylvania’s 2019 Teacher of the Year. Abington Heights High School teacher Marilyn Pryle was given the honor by state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera at a professional development conference in Hershey. Pryle teaches English literature and is the author of seven books for teachers. She beat out 11 other finalists. Several from our region included Maria Vita, a psychology teacher from Lancaster County’s Penn Manor School District; Brian Hastings, a physics teacher from York County’s Spring Grove Area School District; and Sunada Roberts, a science teacher from the Harrisburg School District in Dauphin County.