PA’s Taxpayer Protection Act To Be Reintroduced

HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Sen. Mike Folmer says he plans to reintroduce the “Taxpayer Protection Act” when the General Assembly reconvenes next month. The measure would limit state spending to the average change in personal income for the three preceding calendar years or limit state spending to the average inflation rate plus the average percentage change in state population over the three preceding years. Folmer said that surpluses would also be addressed in the legislation. 25% of the surplus would be returned to taxpayers, 25% would go into a Rainy Day Fund, and 50% would go to help the state pay down their pension obligations. According to thew Tax Policy Center, 29 states have imposed limits on their state spending.

