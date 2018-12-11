Cost Of PA Governor’s Race Topped $64 Million

HARRISBURG (AP) – Spending in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race topped $64 million, as Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf defeated Republican Scott Wagner to win a second term. Campaign finance reports show that Wolf outspent Wagner, $31 million to $22 million, counting the value of non-cash contributions of services and goods. The race fell shy of the state record, more than $82 million in Pennsylvania’s 2014 gubernatorial race. Labor unions supplied about one-third of Wolf’s cash, while Wagner was his own biggest donor by far, at more than $12 million. Wolf gave a big chunk of cash, about $4 million, to the Democratic Party to help with other races on Nov. 6’s ballot. Wagner survived a tough primary campaign that cost $25 million and siphoned much of his cash.