PA Urged To Crack Down On Drug Benefit Managers

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is urging state lawmakers to rein in pharmacy benefit managers, saying they are allowed to operate in secrecy in ways that let them profit while driving up health care costs. DePasquale released an 18-page report saying many other states have taken action to lower drug costs by forcing more transparency on pharmacy benefit managers. The report says Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program paid nearly $2.9 billion in 2017 to pharmacy benefit managers, an increase of 100% in four years. But DePasquale says there’s no way to verify how much went to profits because pharmacy benefit managers are subcontractors. He’s making recommendations to lawmakers that he says will allow Pennsylvania to increase transparency in drug pricing and potentially cut taxpayer costs. You can read the report by CLICKING THIS LINK.

