Driver In Fatal Lititz Crash Arraigned

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County woman charged in a crash that killed two Warwick High School students on October 26 was freed to go home after posting $1 million bail. 63-year-old Debra Slaymaker-Walker made an appearance before a district judge this morning. The judge had her wear electronic monitoring while she continues to recuperate from her injuries. County prosecutors say Slaymaker-Walker was going about triple the posted 25 mph speed limit when the fatal crash occurred. Students Jack Nicholson and Meghan Keeney died. A third student is still recuperating.