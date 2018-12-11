Harrisburg Pedestrian Accident Now Homicide Case

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are investigating a vehicular homicide now that a female pedestrian has died. 51-year-old Dr. Laura Hummell of Washington County after being struck by a fleeing van. On Nov. 26 at 5:05 p.m., police responded to S. 3rd and Chestnut Streets in the city and found Hummell had been struck. Police say she was crossing S. 3rd when the pedestrian crossing light indicated she could. An eastbound Ford van, believed to be a 1999-2003 Windstar of an unknown color, failed to stop at the red light striking Hummell. The vehicle fled east on the Mulberry Street Bridge. The van would have driver’s side front quarter and headlight assembly damage. Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the van driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.