Hogan Announces $3.5B For Maryland School Construction

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
December 11, 2018 05:32 pm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Gov. Larry Hogan has announced plans for $3.5 billion for school construction over five years. Much of the money will be available as the result of a constitutional amendment approved by Maryland voters last month. It requires the state’s portion of casino revenue set aside for education to be used to enhance education spending. Hogan says he will introduce legislation next month to create a new fund for school construction. He says it would create $2 billion in additional new dedicated funding for school construction.

GOV. LARRY HOGAN

