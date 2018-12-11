Lancaster Bicyclist Dies In Accident

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – A bicyclist died after an accident that occurred around 5:30 a.m. Monday, in the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. During their investigation, police learned the bicyclist, 26-year-old Alimber Rios of Lancaster, was exiting a private parking lot at which time he struck the trailer portion of the passing tractor trailer driven by 47-year-old Barry Hester of Felton, DE. Rios was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information pertaining to the accident is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.