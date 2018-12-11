Two Washington Elementary Students Struck In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two students from Washington Elementary School in Lancaster were struck by a pickup truck around 8:20 this morning in the area of S. Ann and Chesapeake Streets. Lancaster Police say the victims are a 7-year-old male and an 8-year-old female, who are siblings. The children were taken to a hospital for treatment. The children’s parents met with them at the hospital. Their injuries appear to be minor. Officers talked to the truck driver, 63-year-old Santos Negron of Lancaster, who told them he was southbound on Ann Street. He said after stopping at a stop sign, he proceeded to turn onto Chesapeake Street and did not see the children in the crosswalk due to sun glare. Police will cite Negron with failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.