PA School Safety Report Released

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Majority Policy Committee has released a report on school safety in Pennsylvania. The committee held 10 separate roundtable discussions at the request of members of their caucus over the summer and fall. The report covers many of the issues that were discussed at their roundtables. Some of the topics of discussion included the significant funding that was included in the state budget for school safety this year, recently enacted legislation, pending legislation that will need to be reintroduced next session, and new ideas and recommendations from dozens of stakeholders who participated in the discussions. You can read the complete report by CLICKING THIS LINK.

