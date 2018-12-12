PA Prepares To Distribute Free Naloxone

HARRISBURG – The Keystone State is gearing up to fight drug overdoses as they prepare to distribute life saving naloxone kits this week. PA Deputy Health Secretary Ray Barishansky says state agencies are hard at work trying to stop the epidemic. Naloxone will be provided free to any state resident at 80 locations – most of them state, county, and municipal health offices – tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The drug is also regularly available at most pharmacies in Pennsylvania at little or no cost for those with insurance. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can reverse overdoses by blocking opioids’ effect on the brain and respiratory system. Over the past four years, more than 20,000 people in Pennsylvania have been revived by police and emergency medical responders using naloxone.