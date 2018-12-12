Former St. Joseph’s Hospital In Lancaster To Close

HARRISBURG – UPMC Pinnacle will be closing its Lancaster facility on College Avenue as part of a plan to ensure continued availability of high-quality clinical care for the Lancaster area. The plan includes transitioning its inpatient services to their UPMC Pinnacle Lititz facility by March 2019. UPMC Pinnacle will continue its commitment to meeting the needs of Lancaster City by maintaining a strong outpatient presence for primary care and a variety of specialty services. Services will be located at the Medical Office Building currently across the street from the Lancaster facility. They will continue investing in centralizing services on the Lititz campus, expanding current programs, and introducing new services. No final plan has been determined for the future use of the Lancaster facility.