Judge Sets Driver’s Bail At $1 Million In Fatal Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER – A judge set bail at $1 million for a woman accused of causing a Lancaster County crash that killed two Warwick High School students. Prosecutors say 63-year-old Debra Slaymaker-Walker will not be remanded to prison, but will be on house arrest with electronic monitoring pending her next court appearance. Authorities say the Mount Joy woman was driving between 73 and 77 mph when she crashed into several vehicles in Warwick Township in October. The crash killed 17-year-old Meghan Keeney and 16-year-old Jack Nicholson. She is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment.