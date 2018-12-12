Lancaster Senators Urge Community Groups To Apply For Safety Grants

HARRISBURG – Senators Scott Martin and Ryan Aument are encouraging local municipalities, colleges and community organizations to apply for grants to boost safety and reduce the risk of violence. The grants will be offered as part of a new law Martin and Aument supported to improve school safety and combat community violence. A total of $7.5 million will be awarded statewide during this fiscal year through June 30 to support community violence prevention programs. Martin was one of the prime sponsors of the law. An additional $52.5 million in grants will be awarded to school districts to improve school safety throughout this fiscal year. The first round of these school safety grants was announced in October. Eligible uses for the grants include mentoring services and other intervention services for at-risk children and families; promoting communication between school entities and law enforcement; linking the community with local trauma support and behavioral health systems; and other programs designed to reduce community violence.