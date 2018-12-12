New Area PA Lawmaker Opens His Office

HARRISBURG – State Rep.-Elect Torren Ecker announced his office is open and ready to serve residents of the 193rd District of Cumberland and Adams Counties. Ecker inherited the office used by former Rep. Will Tallman at 282 West King Street in Abbottstown. The office may be reached by phone at (717) 259-7805. Ecker will be opening an office in South Middleton Township in the coming weeks. Residents of the 193rd are also encouraged to visit his webpage at RepEcker.com to sign up for email updates and Facebook.com/RepEcker to see the latest district event information and state government news. Ecker will be officially sworn in for his first term in the PA House on Tuesday, Jan. 1. The 193rd District includes mostly Adams County, as well as Cumberland County’s South Middleton, Cooke, North & South Newton, and Penn Townships and Mount Holly Springs Borough.