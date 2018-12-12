PA Lawmaker Convicted Of Bribery Resigns Under Protest

HARRISBURG (AP) – Philadelphia Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown is stepping down, more than a week after being sentenced to probation in a bribery case. The 52-year-old Democrat announced her resignation “under protest” on Tuesday, saying a legal challenge to her conviction is continuing. Officials say her bribery conviction renders her ineligible to serve in the Legislature under the state constitution. She is on probation for 23 months after a jury convicted her of bribery, conflict of interest, and failure to file a financial disclosure report. She was convicted of taking $4,000 from an undercover informant. Her lawyers are asking a judge to throw out the verdict and acquit her of all charges.