Anti-Overdose Kits Handed Out In PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – Officials say thousands of kits of the anti-overdose medication naloxone have been distributed in a statewide effort designed to prevent opioid deaths. The Health Department said demand for the handouts at government offices today caused dozens of locations to run out of the drug.

It’s part of the Wolf administration’s “Stop Overdoses in Pa.: Get Help Now” week. The anti-overdose drug is also regularly available at most pharmacies in Pennsylvania, at little or no cost for those with insurance. It can reverse overdoses by blocking opioids’ effect on the brain and respiratory system.