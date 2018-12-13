Lawsuit Seeks To Drop “Good Moral Character” Cosmetologist Requirement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Is good moral character required to wax eyebrows and give facials? In the state of Pennsylvania it is, and two women denied licenses to work as cosmetologists because they ran afoul of that regulation are challenging the law in court. Courtney Haveman and Amanda Spillane filed suit with the help of non-profit law firm, the Institute for Justice. They claim the state’s good moral character requirement for cosmetologists is unfair and unconstitutional. The women say they suffered from addictions in the past, which led to criminal records. They say they’ve turned their lives around, completed beauty school, and had jobs lined up. Nonetheless, their license application was denied, citing their moral character. Their lawyers say the definition is vague and creates employment barriers for ex-offenders.