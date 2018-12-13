Man Who Killed Teen In Road Rage Shooting Gets Sentenced

WEST CHESTER (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a recent high school graduate in a fit of road rage will spend at least 20 years in prison. David Desper was sentenced to 20 to 40 years after an emotional hearing today that had him, the victim’s family and even the judge in tears. Desper pleaded guilty to shooting 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in the head in West Goshen Township last year after they jockeyed for space on a highway merger. Roberson’s mother told the court her 22-year-old son had died and Bianca was her only remaining child. She says she’ll never “get to hear that word, ‘Mom,’ again”. A sobbing Desper repeatedly told the family he was sorry.