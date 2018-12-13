Man Who Killed Teen In Road Rage Shooting To Be Sentenced

WEST CHESTER (AP) – A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a recent high school graduate during a road rage incident in Chester County is to be sentenced. David Desper faces a maximum of 45 years in prison when he’s sentenced today, but his defense attorney and prosecutors differ significantly on how much time they feel he should serve. Desper’s attorney has argued in court filings for a sentence of less than 10 years. Meanwhile, prosecutors say he should serve more. Desper of Trainer, Delaware County, pleaded guilty to shooting 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township last year after they jockeyed for space on a highway merger.