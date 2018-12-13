Push For Exemption Of Property Tax For Disabled Veterans

HARRISBURG – A constitutional amendment that would expand PA’s Property Tax Exemption Program for disabled veterans will be reintroduced in the upcoming legislative session next month. Currently, an honorably discharged disabled vet must be 100% disabled and have a financial need to receive an exemption from property taxes. Washington County Sen. Camera Bartolotta says that the law needs to be changed. Under the Bartolotta amendment, if a veteran is determined to be 100% disabled, they would be exempt from paying property taxes. If a veteran is found to be 75% disabled, they would be exempted from 75% of their property tax. A 50% disability would be the threshold.