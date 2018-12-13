Thumbs Up On The Farm Bill

CAMP HILL – The PA Farm Bureau supports for the newly passed Farm Bill. PFB President Rick Ebert says the new bill should provide support for struggling dairy farmers through its revamped dairy protection plan. Additionally, crop insurance programs should help farmers purchase policies to protect them from devastating weather conditions, while cost-share programs will be available to aid farmers looking to install conservation projects to further improve the environment. It also removes legal barriers for farmers interested in growing and marketing products made from industrial hemp and open up opportunities to create a new industry with significant economic potential. While helping American farmers, 80% of the total funding supports the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps low-income individuals and families. The farm bill also enhances agricultural trade programs by streamlining a variety of market promotion initiatives under one program and provides $470 million in additional funding.