York County Crash Victim Identified

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
December 13, 2018 11:54 am

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP – The county coroner has released the name of the victim in a fatal York County crash. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Emig and Haar Roads in North Codorus Township. Officials say a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Elisabeth Utting of Spring Grove had impacted a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner ruled the death as accidental.

