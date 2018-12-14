 Skip to Content
Reform Proposed For The PA Lieutenant Governor’s Race

December 14, 2018

HARRISBURG – Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties plans to reintroduce legislation in the upcoming legislative session that will reform the process of electing Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor. Argall said his constitutional amendment would essentially say that after a primary election, the gubernatorial candidate gets to select their running mate for Lieutenant Governor and run together as a team. He said this way we will see more teamwork, cooperation, and save money on election costs. The bipartisan measure passed the state Senate last session, but was not picked up in the House. Should the measure pass, Pennsylvania would join thirteen other states that allow the gubernatorial candidate select the candidate for lieutenant governor.

