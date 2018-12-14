Thousands Of Anti-Overdose Kits Handed Out In Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania officials say thousands of kits of the anti-overdose medication naloxone have been distributed in a statewide effort designed to prevent opioid deaths. The Health Department said demand on Thursday caused dozens of locations to run out of the drug. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is also available at most Pennsylvania pharmacies at little or no cost for those with insurance. It can reverse overdoses by blocking opioids’ effect on the brain and respiratory system. Over the past four years, more than 20,000 people in Pennsylvania have been revived by using naloxone.