Getting Electronic Absentee Ballots For Certain PA Overseas Voters

HARRISBURG – A measure establishing an electronic absentee ballot return for military and overseas voters will be reintroduced in the upcoming legislative session. The Federal Military & Overseas Voters Empowerment Act passed in 2009 requires states to provide blank absentee ballots to military and overseas voters in at least one electronic format. Fayette County Sen. Pat Stefano says that unfortunately, these PA voters are still required to print out their ballot, fill it out by hand, and return it by mail. Stefano’s proposal would give these overseas voters the option of returning their ballots by secure electronic means. Thirty one other states have already passed similar electronic ballot legislation.