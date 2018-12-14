Wolf Says Health Insurance Deadline Approaches

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are being reminded that the 2019 Health Insurance enrollment deadline is fast approaching. Gov. Tom Wolf says the deadline to enroll in individual health care plans under the Affordable Care Act is tomorrow, December 15. Information on the various plans available in Pennsylvania and where to seek enrollment assistance is available at the PA Insurance Department website at insurance.pa.gov. You may also visit Consumer’s Checkbook at PA.checkbookhealth.org to view plan options, estimate monthly premiums and total annual out of pocket costs for each plan, and learn how to buy a plan. The only place to enroll in coverage that begins January 1st and to receive subsidies is at Healthcare.gov.