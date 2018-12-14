Bomb Threats Here & Across The Nation

LANCASTER COUNTY – A cluster of at least 15 email-generated bomb threats in Lancaster County were investigated. Numerous incidents were reported Thursday afternoon, most at various businesses, in the city and county. Law-enforcement agencies, including several K-9s, investigated the threats. None were deemed as credible, and no one was hurt. Authorities say bomb threats sent to many locations across the U.S. appeared to be a hoax.
