Triple Fatal Shooting In Reading Investigated

READING (AP) – Three men fatally shot on a street in Reading have been identified. Reading Police say 18-year-old Marli Alonso, 19-year-old Joel Cintron, and 20-year-old Omar Harris were gunned down around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Moss Street. Alonso and Cintron were found dead at the scene on the opposite side of the street. Harris was taken to Reading Hospital, but died Thursday morning. Reading Deputy Police Chief Osborne Robinson III says the victims appeared to be targeted, but officials are still actively investigating.