Lancaster County Accident Claims Life Of Bicyclist

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a fatal accident in the 100 block of Hahnstown Road in Ephrata Township. Units responded last Friday at 3:54 p.m. to the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed that a bicyclist, identified as 78-year-old Melvin Burkholder of Ephrata, crossed the road into the path of a northbound pick-up truck being driven by a 19-year-old Stevens man. Burkholder was severely injured and later died at Ephrata Community Hospital. The driver of the truck was uninjured. The road was closed for approximately three hours between East Mohler Church Road and Glenwood Drive. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Ephrata Police Officer Chad Allen at 717-738-9200, ext.235